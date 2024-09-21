E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares Up 1.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 21.48.
E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
