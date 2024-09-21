US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Trading Up 2.1%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.97. 11,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 5,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $103.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

Institutional Trading of US Vegan Climate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000.

US Vegan Climate ETF Company Profile

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

