Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.17 and last traded at C$36.16. Approximately 109,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 138,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.77.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.40.
