Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Down 30.1%

Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Free Report) dropped 30.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

