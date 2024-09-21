Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Up 2.1%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,094 ($14.45) and last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.32). 11,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 29,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062 ($14.03).

JET has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.78) to GBX 1,336 ($17.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,700 ($22.46) to GBX 1,780 ($23.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,029.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

