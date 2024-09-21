Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Trading 2.6% Higher

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 108,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 64,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $412.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

