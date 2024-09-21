Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Shares Down 1.1%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.79 and last traded at $65.79. 73 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

