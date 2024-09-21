De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading 4.9% Higher

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

About De La Rue

(Get Free Report)

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.