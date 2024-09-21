Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 39,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 16,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $262.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

