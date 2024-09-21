Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $302.51 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $302.51 million and approximately $35.64 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 94.6% higher against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001302 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002143 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,620,427,726,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,623,730,224,224 with 152,015,537,649,589,792 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -15.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $44,142,728.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.