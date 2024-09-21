Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.05 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $52.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,013,466,165 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,013,466,165.19993 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05326347 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $47,778,610.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

