Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 7%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.
About Calloway’s Nursery
Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calloway’s Nursery
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.