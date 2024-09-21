Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 7%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Calloway’s Nursery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

See Also

