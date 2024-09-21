RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $964.40 and last traded at $964.40. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,007.30.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 5.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.33.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.