ASD Achieves Market Cap of $23.34 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $23.34 million and $1.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,207.81 or 0.99977185 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03630851 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,281,910.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.