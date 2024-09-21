Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

