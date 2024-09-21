KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Price Up 0% This Week

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $60.00 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KRYZA Exchange

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759532 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

