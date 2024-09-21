AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,291 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.11 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

