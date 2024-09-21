AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. now owns 446,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.