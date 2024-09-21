AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $134.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

