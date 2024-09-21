AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average of $162.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

