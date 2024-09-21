NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

