AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,924 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,809,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,972,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.