AE Wealth Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,222 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,758,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

