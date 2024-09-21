Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,741 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,378 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,489,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,870 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

