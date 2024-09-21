AE Wealth Management LLC Has $17.53 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 608,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NiSource by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 438,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 515,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 796,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,036,000 after buying an additional 164,532 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $9,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NiSource stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

