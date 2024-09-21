King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRMW opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

