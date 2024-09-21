NFT One Day Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,207.81 or 0.99977185 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008046 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

