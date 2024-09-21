Kava Price Reaches $0.38 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $411.60 million and approximately $15.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.