Algorand Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.16 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $21.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,256,075,564 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

