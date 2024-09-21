OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.67 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $43.89 million and $8.67 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00043696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.