Balancer Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Balancer has a total market cap of $119.51 million and $4.00 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 65,063,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,803,283 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

