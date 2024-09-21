King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,834,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,050,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

