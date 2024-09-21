NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

