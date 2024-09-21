King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Ralph Lauren worth $25,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RL opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

