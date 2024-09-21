Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 529,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 718,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

