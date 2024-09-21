Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,818 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 66.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.52 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

