Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Exponent worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average is $94.36. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

