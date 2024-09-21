Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $74.28 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

