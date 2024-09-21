Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.99 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

