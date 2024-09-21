MQS Management LLC Invests $304,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

