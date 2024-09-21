Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $203.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.78 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

