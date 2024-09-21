Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 733 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 692,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

