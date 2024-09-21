1,631 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PTC by 762.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a 200-day moving average of $178.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.