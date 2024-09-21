MQS Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

MAR opened at $244.39 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

