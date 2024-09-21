Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306,672 shares during the period. Arcutis Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $91,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,721,000.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $360,910. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

