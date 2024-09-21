Auxier Asset Management Sells 6,800 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Auxier Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UL opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.