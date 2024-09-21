Libra Wealth LLC Sells 257 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Libra Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 294,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.