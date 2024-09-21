Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Bought by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,473 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical makes up 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.13% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $75,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,314,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $490,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $40.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.