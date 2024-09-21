Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Increased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for 1.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Constellium were worth $69,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

