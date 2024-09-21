Libra Wealth LLC Has $826,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Libra Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

